close_game
close_game
News / Trending / ‘Best biryani I’ve ever had’: Japan ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki raves over Lucknow’s biryani

‘Best biryani I’ve ever had’: Japan ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki raves over Lucknow’s biryani

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 05, 2023 03:11 PM IST

“Every Indian state has its own biryani version. Do try,” wrote an X user after Japan ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki declared Lucknow’s biryani as the best.

Ambassador of Japan to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, recently graced Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow with his presence. During his visit, he engaged in various activities, including a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where they discussed the promising India-Japan partnership. Suzuki also took the opportunity to immerse himself in the city’s rich history, exploring iconic landmarks such as Bara Imambara and The Residency. Amid these diplomatic and cultural endeavours, he found time to savour the flavours of Indian cuisine and declared Lucknow’s biryani as the finest he had ever tasted.

Japan ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki enjoying biryani in Lucknow. (X/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)
Japan ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki enjoying biryani in Lucknow. (X/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

Read| Ambassador to Norway May-Elin Stener faces ‘tough choice’ while buying saree for Diwali

“Lucknowi biryani for two days in a row! Simply the best biryani I’ve ever had!” wrote Hiroshi Suzuki on X. Alongside, he shared a video of a restaurant staff presenting the dish to him and a picture of himself relishing it.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Take a look at the post shared by the Japanese ambassador below:

The post was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since been viewed over 2.3 lakh times and accumulated numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet:

“Do try both Hyderabadi and Bengali biryani as well. Then say which is the best,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Great, hope you have a good time there.”

“Do try biryani from Kerala as well (esp. Malabar side). It’s a different treat than other versions,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Hiroshi san, you’ve inadvertently entered into a hotbed of controversy. India has 4-5 distinct varieties of biryani and all feel their version is better. P.s.: Kolkata style is best.”

“Biryani with raita is the best combination,” shared a fifth.

A sixth commented, “Every Indian state has its own biryani version. Do try.”

Also Read| US ambassador Eric Garcetti clicks selfies with commuters while taking a ride in Delhi Metro

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out