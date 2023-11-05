‘Best biryani I’ve ever had’: Japan ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki raves over Lucknow’s biryani

Ambassador of Japan to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, recently graced Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow with his presence. During his visit, he engaged in various activities, including a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where they discussed the promising India-Japan partnership. Suzuki also took the opportunity to immerse himself in the city’s rich history, exploring iconic landmarks such as Bara Imambara and The Residency. Amid these diplomatic and cultural endeavours, he found time to savour the flavours of Indian cuisine and declared Lucknow’s biryani as the finest he had ever tasted. Japan ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki enjoying biryani in Lucknow. (X/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

“Lucknowi biryani for two days in a row! Simply the best biryani I’ve ever had!” wrote Hiroshi Suzuki on X. Alongside, he shared a video of a restaurant staff presenting the dish to him and a picture of himself relishing it.

Take a look at the post shared by the Japanese ambassador below:

The post was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since been viewed over 2.3 lakh times and accumulated numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet:

“Do try both Hyderabadi and Bengali biryani as well. Then say which is the best,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Great, hope you have a good time there.”

“Do try biryani from Kerala as well (esp. Malabar side). It’s a different treat than other versions,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Hiroshi san, you’ve inadvertently entered into a hotbed of controversy. India has 4-5 distinct varieties of biryani and all feel their version is better. P.s.: Kolkata style is best.”

“Biryani with raita is the best combination,” shared a fifth.

A sixth commented, “Every Indian state has its own biryani version. Do try.”

