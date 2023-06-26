'Better than Adipurush': Saif Ali Khan's AI-made avatar of Ravana wows people

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our daily lives, encompassing various aspects such as utilising AI models in our smartphones, security systems in our homes, and even employing AI for creating captivating visuals. The influence of this advancing technology is undeniable. Recently, another AI-related post has taken social media by storm. A viral Instagram post showcases an artist utilizing AI to reimagine Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Ravana in the film Adipurush. The post has grabbed the attention of many.

Saif Ali Khan's AI-made avatar of Ravana.(Instagram/@sahixd )

“Reimagining Saif Ali Khan as Ravan,” wrote artist @sahixd as they shared AI-generated pictures of Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Ravana on Instagram. The images show Saif Ali Khan in Ravana's costume and other effects to complete the look.

Take a look at the pictures below:

This post was shared on June 17. Since being posted, it has been liked over 5,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out what are people saying about these pictures:

An individual commented, “Excellent work.” A second posted, “These are far far far far better than the whole Adipurush.” A third expressed, “This is so much better, omg.” “Better than Adipurush,” wrote a fourth. What do you think about these pictures?