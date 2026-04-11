‘Between meetings, I cooked for her’: Bengaluru man surprises wife with homemade Kadhai Paneer
A man surprised his wife by cooking Kadhai Paneer while working from home.
A Bengaluru man has won hearts on social media after sharing a sweet surprise he planned for his wife. The man, identified as Shivam Jai Prakash, posted a video on Instagram showing how he cooked his wife’s favourite dish, Kadhai Paneer, while working from home, leaving her pleasantly surprised when she returned from the office.
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In the video, Prakash explains that his wife usually goes to the office three times a week while he mostly works from home. On the day captured in the clip, their cook had arrived and asked what should be prepared for lunch. Unsure about the plan, he messaged his wife on WhatsApp to ask what she wanted to eat.
Sharing the moment in the video, he said, "So today is one of those days my wife goes to office. Usually, she goes three times a week and mine is mostly work from home. Our cook came and she asked 'kya khane mein kya banega?' To which I asked to my wife okay, in the WhatsApp 'kya banega khane mein aaj?' She told Kadhai Paneer. It’s her favorite! My wife would have thought, 'Okay, cook aayi hai toh Kadhai Paneer cook banayengi.' The plot twist is: I made Kadhai Paneer. I mean, my wife doesn't know about it. Now she is about to come, and I am suspecting very first bite she takes, she gets to know who has made it. Let’s see her reaction. So she is about to come..."
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Wife’s reaction steals the show{{/usCountry}}
(Also read: ‘Cannot sleep at night’: Bengaluru woman shares struggle with heat, video goes viral)
Wife’s reaction steals the show{{/usCountry}}
The video then captures the moment when his wife arrives home and takes her first bite of the dish. When Prakash asks her how it tastes and who made it, she responds with a smile, "Pati."{{/usCountry}}
The video then captures the moment when his wife arrives home and takes her first bite of the dish. When Prakash asks her how it tastes and who made it, she responds with a smile, "Pati."{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
The clip was shared with a heartfelt caption explaining the idea behind the surprise. The caption reads, "When your wife goes to office and you’re a WFH husband, you find little ways to make her smile. She asked for her favourite Kadhai Paneer. She thought the cook made it. But between meetings and work calls, I decided to surprise her by cooking it myself. Sometimes it’s not about big gestures, it’s these small, unexpected efforts that make love feel special. And yes… she passed the test."
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Internet reacts to the wholesome moment
The video quickly drew reactions from viewers who appreciated the thoughtful gesture. Many users said the moment perfectly captured how small efforts can make relationships special.
One user wrote, "This is the kind of wholesome content we need more of." Another commented, "Cooking between meetings just to make your partner smile is real love."
A third user added, "The way she immediately said ‘pati’ was the cutest part." Another said, "Small gestures like this make a relationship beautiful."
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)