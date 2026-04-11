‘Between meetings, I cooked for her’: Bengaluru man surprises wife with homemade Kadhai Paneer

A Bengaluru man has won hearts on social media after sharing a sweet surprise he planned for his wife. The man, identified as Shivam Jai Prakash, posted a video on Instagram showing how he cooked his wife’s favourite dish, Kadhai Paneer, while working from home, leaving her pleasantly surprised when she returned from the office.

A man cooked his wife’s favourite dish during work hours, and her sweet reaction in the video won hearts online.(Instagram/lenslife0108 )

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(Also read: Bengaluru woman tries to survive a day on ₹500, says ‘I even saved ₹200’)

In the video, Prakash explains that his wife usually goes to the office three times a week while he mostly works from home. On the day captured in the clip, their cook had arrived and asked what should be prepared for lunch. Unsure about the plan, he messaged his wife on WhatsApp to ask what she wanted to eat.

Sharing the moment in the video, he said, "So today is one of those days my wife goes to office. Usually, she goes three times a week and mine is mostly work from home. Our cook came and she asked 'kya khane mein kya banega?' To which I asked to my wife okay, in the WhatsApp 'kya banega khane mein aaj?' She told Kadhai Paneer. It’s her favorite! My wife would have thought, 'Okay, cook aayi hai toh Kadhai Paneer cook banayengi.' The plot twist is: I made Kadhai Paneer. I mean, my wife doesn't know about it. Now she is about to come, and I am suspecting very first bite she takes, she gets to know who has made it. Let’s see her reaction. So she is about to come..."

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: ‘Cannot sleep at night’: Bengaluru woman shares struggle with heat, video goes viral) Wife’s reaction steals the show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: ‘Cannot sleep at night’: Bengaluru woman shares struggle with heat, video goes viral) Wife’s reaction steals the show {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video then captures the moment when his wife arrives home and takes her first bite of the dish. When Prakash asks her how it tastes and who made it, she responds with a smile, "Pati." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video then captures the moment when his wife arrives home and takes her first bite of the dish. When Prakash asks her how it tastes and who made it, she responds with a smile, "Pati." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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The clip was shared with a heartfelt caption explaining the idea behind the surprise. The caption reads, "When your wife goes to office and you’re a WFH husband, you find little ways to make her smile. She asked for her favourite Kadhai Paneer. She thought the cook made it. But between meetings and work calls, I decided to surprise her by cooking it myself. Sometimes it’s not about big gestures, it’s these small, unexpected efforts that make love feel special. And yes… she passed the test."

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Internet reacts to the wholesome moment

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The video quickly drew reactions from viewers who appreciated the thoughtful gesture. Many users said the moment perfectly captured how small efforts can make relationships special.

One user wrote, "This is the kind of wholesome content we need more of." Another commented, "Cooking between meetings just to make your partner smile is real love."

A third user added, "The way she immediately said ‘pati’ was the cutest part." Another said, "Small gestures like this make a relationship beautiful."

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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