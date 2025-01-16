Menu Explore
Gujarat man on FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list: ‘Wanted for violent murder of his wife’

BySanya Jain
Jan 16, 2025 09:28 AM IST

Nearly 10 years after he murdered his wife in the United States, the FBI is still on the lookout for Indian man Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel.

Nearly 10 years after he murdered his wife in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is still on the lookout for Indian man Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel. Gujarat native Bhadreshkumar Patel, 34, is on the list of FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives for the violent murder of his wife in April 2015.

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel is wanted in Maryland for the April 2015 murder of his wife.(FBI)
Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel is wanted in Maryland for the April 2015 murder of his wife.(FBI)

The FBI today again requested information on the whereabouts of Patel, announcing that he is considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

“WANTED—considered armed and extremely dangerous! Help the FBI find one of our Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel. If you have any information on Patel, a 34-year-old wanted for the violent murder of his wife, contact the FBI,” the law enforcement agency said in an X post.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel.

Who is Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel?

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel is an Indian man who is wanted in the United States for the murder of his wife, Palak, in April 2015. He was born in Gujarat in 1990.

According to the FBI, Patel is wanted for allegedly killing his wife by striking her multiple times with an object while they were both working at a donut shop in Hanover, Maryland, on April 12, 2015.

He is currently facing several charges, including first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

About the murder

In 2015, Bhadreshkumar Patel killed his wife Palak while they were employed at a Dunkin' Donuts outlet in Maryland. Patel allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with a kitchen knife in the shop’s backroom, inflicting several wounds.

The murder occurred during a late night shift and was caught on camera. In the video, Bhadreshkumar, then 25, and his wife, then 21, were seen walking towards the kitchen before he vanished from sight, likely walking out of the rear door.

Investigators believe that a disagreement had occurred between Patel and his wife Palak. Palak wanted to return to India as their visas had expired a month ago, while Patel wanted to remain in the US.

