Bharatanatyam dancer handles wardrobe malfunction mid-performance, continues dancing without missing a beat

A classical dancer is receiving a standing ovation from the digital world after a video emerged of her handling a wardrobe crisis with incredible elegance. Dressed in traditional attire, the performer was only seconds into her dance when her saree began to loosen. After a brief, unsuccessful attempt to fix the drape, she made the split-second decision to prioritise the art over the outfit. By holding her saree in place, she continued her performance with flawless precision. Social media users have been quick to point out that her ability to adapt in real-time is the true mark of a seasoned professional.

The Bharatanatyam dancer’s graceful way of handling the situation has wowed many. (Instagram/@jnsdanceoffical)

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“Anything can happen in a live show,” reads the caption of the video shared by Tamil Nadu’s Jayalakshmi Narayanan School of Dance.

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The video opens with a dancer dressed in beautiful Bharatanatyam attire. As soon as she starts dancing, she faces a wardrobe malfunction. Initially, she tries fixing her saree. However, realising that she would have to stop her dance, she gives up.

Instead, she holds her saree with one hand and continues her performance, delivering each step with grace and flawlessness.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

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{{^usCountry}} An individual posted, “The lighting control was on point, real team work behind the scenes.” Another commented, “Only you can handle this situation so gracefully!! We all should learn this also from you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual posted, “The lighting control was on point, real team work behind the scenes.” Another commented, “Only you can handle this situation so gracefully!! We all should learn this also from you.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A third expressed, “that’s such a beautiful skill handling situations like this in live shows... Dance truly flows in your veins; it's a part of who you are.” A fourth wrote, “Grace isn’t in perfect moments, it’s in how she turned a flaw into flow. This is the true art of handling a moment.” Many reacted to the post using heart or clapping emoticons. ​Classical dances in India: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third expressed, “that’s such a beautiful skill handling situations like this in live shows... Dance truly flows in your veins; it's a part of who you are.” A fourth wrote, “Grace isn’t in perfect moments, it’s in how she turned a flaw into flow. This is the true art of handling a moment.” Many reacted to the post using heart or clapping emoticons. ​Classical dances in India: {{/usCountry}}

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There are eight recognised forms of classical dances in India, including Bharatanatyam. The others are Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri, Sattriya, and Kathak.

Each dance form has distinct attire and specifications about the appearance of the performers. While doing Bharatanatyam, dancers usually wear vibrantly colored sarees with a pleated stitched cloth in the front. The front cloth fans out during leg and knee movement, creating a beautiful scene. It is not just a single saree but has different elements.

Special attention is also paid to the jewellery and makeup for each dance form. In Bharatanatyam, dancers usually tie their hair in a tight bun or knot adorned with flowers. There are special jewellery pieces worn on the nose, ears and neck. Also, the belt that the dancer wears serves as a jewelled accessory. The look is completed with a pair of ghungroos.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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