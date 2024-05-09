Bhupendra Jogi, who became a meme, attacked by 2 masked men with knives, police investigates

Bhupendra Jogi, a man businessman from Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, shot to fame after a video of him turned into a viral meme last year. The meme featured a reporter asking him to name a few places he had visited in the US; however, he responded by stating his own name instead of answering the question. As per reports, Jogi was recently allegedly attacked by two masked assailants in Bhopal. Post the attack, he was rushed to a hospital where he received 40 stitches. Bhupendra Jogi was taken to the hospital after the attack. (Instagram)

As per Free Press Journal, on Tuesday night, around 9 pm, Jogi was on his way home from his ready-made clothing store in Bhopal's New Market. He was attacked with knives by two men wearing masks close to close to the new market. Jogi's hands and back sustained significant wounds from the attack. (Also Read: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan recreates viral meme with Bhupendra Jogi. Watch)

The attackers made two attempts to harm him throughout the incident. He was attacked from behind the first time, and in the process of defending himself in the second attack, he seriously injured his hand, leaving severe scars on both his hand and back.

The official Instagram handle of Bhupendra Jogi also shared a video of him from the hospital:

While speaking to the Indian Express, a senior police told that "A case has been registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Arera Hills police station, but so far, there are no clues about the culprits. Jogi has not spoken about any rivalry or previous threats. We are scanning CCTV footage from the spot." (Also Read: Ghaziabad: Man attacks woman after relations sour, ends up killing her 18-year-old daughter)

Jogi said to the Indian Express, "I had closed down my shop and was returning when two masked men attacked me with knives. They have not been arrested. I request everyone’s help in finding these people and helping me get justice.”