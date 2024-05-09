 Bhupendra Jogi, who became a meme, attacked by 2 masked men with knives, police investigates | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bhupendra Jogi, who became a meme, attacked by 2 masked men with knives, police investigates

ByVrinda Jain
May 09, 2024 01:54 PM IST

Bhupendra Jogi was recently allegedly attacked by two masked assailants in Bhopal. Post the attack, he was rushed to a hospital where he received 40 stitches.

Bhupendra Jogi, a man businessman from Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, shot to fame after a video of him turned into a viral meme last year. The meme featured a reporter asking him to name a few places he had visited in the US; however, he responded by stating his own name instead of answering the question. As per reports, Jogi was recently allegedly attacked by two masked assailants in Bhopal. Post the attack, he was rushed to a hospital where he received 40 stitches.

Bhupendra Jogi was taken to the hospital after the attack. (Instagram)
Bhupendra Jogi was taken to the hospital after the attack. (Instagram)

As per Free Press Journal, on Tuesday night, around 9 pm, Jogi was on his way home from his ready-made clothing store in Bhopal's New Market. He was attacked with knives by two men wearing masks close to close to the new market. Jogi's hands and back sustained significant wounds from the attack. (Also Read: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan recreates viral meme with Bhupendra Jogi. Watch)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The attackers made two attempts to harm him throughout the incident. He was attacked from behind the first time, and in the process of defending himself in the second attack, he seriously injured his hand, leaving severe scars on both his hand and back.

The official Instagram handle of Bhupendra Jogi also shared a video of him from the hospital:

While speaking to the Indian Express, a senior police told that "A case has been registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Arera Hills police station, but so far, there are no clues about the culprits. Jogi has not spoken about any rivalry or previous threats. We are scanning CCTV footage from the spot." (Also Read: Ghaziabad: Man attacks woman after relations sour, ends up killing her 18-year-old daughter)

Jogi said to the Indian Express, "I had closed down my shop and was returning when two masked men attacked me with knives. They have not been arrested. I request everyone’s help in finding these people and helping me get justice.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Bhupendra Jogi, who became a meme, attacked by 2 masked men with knives, police investigates

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On