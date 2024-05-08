Ghaziabad: Man attacks woman after relations sour, ends up killing her 18-year-old daughter

Angered by a 39-year-old woman’s friendship with another man, her former friend late Tuesday night attacked her with a knife and ended up killing the woman’s newly married 18-year-old daughter and injuring her son-in-law in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, police said, adding that the suspect has been arrested. Suspect Bobby Kumar, 45, in police custody on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday identified the suspect as Bobby Kumar, 45, who hails from Bulandshahr and lives in Makanpur, Indirapuram. They said he became friendly with a woman named Champa Devi, who also lives in Makanpur.

“They were friendly for the past several years. Bobby was sent to jail a couple of months ago from Noida in a case of snatching. When he got out on bail about 15 days ago, he found that Devi had developed a friendship with another man named Ajay Kumar. This angered Bobby and he threatened Devi with dire consequences about 10 days ago,” said Jitendra Dixit, station house officer, Indirapuram police station.

The police said Devi’s daughter, Jyoti Kumari, who got married last December, was visiting her mother since the past couple of days.

“Around 9.30pm on Tuesday, Devi, her friend Ajay, Jyoti and her husband Laltesh had gone to Indirapuram and were on the Sai Mandir Road when Bobby arrived there and got infuriated on seeing Ajay with them. Bobby pulled out a knife and attacked Devi but her daughter Jyoti came in the way to save her mother. She sustained a critical injury to her chest. Bobby again tried to attack Devi but that blow landed on Laltesh,” Dixit said.

Bobby fled the spot while the injured were rushed to a hospital where Jyoti succumbed to injuries late Tuesday night. Her husband is stable and is undergoing treatment, police said.

The SHO said Bobby had previously gone to jail from Dehradun in a case of snatching and he got Devi also implicated in the case.

“I came in contact with Bobby about six years ago. Due to him I landed up in jail. Thereafter, I snapped ties with him. Tuesday night, Ajay was angry with me as he suspected that I still had ties with Booby. After that, I along with Ajay, my daughter and son-in-law were heading to the police post to give a complaint against Bobby when Bobby attacked me,” Devi said.

Police said Bobby was arrested from Khoda underpass area on Wednesday and he has been booked for murder and attempt to murder. The murder weapon was also recovered from him, police said.