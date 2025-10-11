'Big corporates lack empathy': Woman shares MRI and police report for WFH after mother’s accident, firm rejects request

Balancing work and family can be challenging, especially in emergencies. Recently, a Redditor shared how his mother-in-law’s accident became a struggle for the family when her younger daughter’s WFH request was rejected. A recent Reddit post sparked discussions on workplace empathy and flexible work policies.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The Redditor (@fayazara) explained that his mother-in-law and her brother were involved in a scooter accident last week. His mother-in-law fractured her arm, while her brother’s face and hand were badly swollen and bruised.

"Indian work culture is actually insane," the caption of the post reads.

WFH request denied despite proof:

The Redditor explained that his mother-in-law’s younger daughter, who works in IT in Bangalore, requested to work from home for a month, as her mother could not move or manage daily tasks. The company asked for proof, so she submitted MRI scans and the police report.

Despite providing all the documents, the company scheduled a meeting only to reject her request, saying their team had limited bandwidth.

“Her job doesn’t even need her to be in the office,” the Redditor adds.

Meanwhile, her uncle, injured in the accident, received only two days off and is still dependent on his younger brother for daily travel.

"I always heard about how big corporates lack empathy (Mr robot), but watching it happen honestly hits different. It’s disgusting" he further adds.

Reddit reacts:

Redditors reacted strongly to the post, expressing shock and frustration at the company’s response. Many criticised the refusal to allow work from home during a family emergency, especially since MRI scans and a police report had been provided as proof.

Others called out the limited leave given to the injured uncle, describing it as unfair and lacking empathy.

One of the users commented, “We as society lack empathy. I feel for you and your family.”

A second user commented, “Sickening. I feel that as a society, we will have to make a U-turn back to building and running family businesses.”

“Ask your wife's sister to take all her paid leaves over the mail. Ask her to start preparing for another company during that time,” another user commented.

Several users shared similar experiences, saying rigid workplace policies often make it hard to balance personal emergencies with job responsibilities.

