Bihar man's 2 lakh MacBook falls off bike in Bengaluru, e-rickshaw driver returns it: 'World is a very nice place'

A man from Bihar who accidentally lost his MacBook worth around ₹2 lakh on a rain-soaked road in Bengaluru got it back after an e-rickshaw driver found the laptop and returned it.

The man shared that the driver returned the box with all its contents intact. (Instagram/@poetwhotravels)

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Harshit Sureka shared the incident in an Instagram video, recalling how he lost the laptop while returning from the gym at around 10 pm. With heavy rain lashing the city and a trip planned for the following day, Sureka said he was in a hurry to get home.

During the ride, the top box attached to the back of his motorcycle fell off without him realising it. The box contained his MacBook, a personal diary and other important belongings.

Sureka said that he noticed the box was missing only after reaching home and getting off his bike. He immediately returned to the road and retraced his route, covering around 3-4 km in the rain while asking people if they had seen a box fall from a motorcycle.

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{{^usCountry}} His search eventually led him to the missing box. Someone told him that it had fallen at a particular spot and that an e-rickshaw driver had picked it up. Sureka went to a police station to report the incident but then remembered that the box had stickers displaying his Instagram and YouTube handles. He checked his Instagram message requests and found a message containing the e-rickshaw driver's phone number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His search eventually led him to the missing box. Someone told him that it had fallen at a particular spot and that an e-rickshaw driver had picked it up. Sureka went to a police station to report the incident but then remembered that the box had stickers displaying his Instagram and YouTube handles. He checked his Instagram message requests and found a message containing the e-rickshaw driver's phone number. {{/usCountry}}

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When Sureka called him, the driver confirmed that he had found the box. Sureka then travelled another 4-5 km in the opposite direction to meet him. To his relief, the driver returned the box with all its contents intact, including the expensive laptop. Sureka said that he offered the driver some money as a token of appreciation, but the driver refused to accept it.

Sharing the experience, Sureka urged people not to be quick to judge others. "I want to tell that stop being judgmental. The world is a very nice place to live in. Yes, there are bad people. But if you do good deeds, maybe it was one of my karma that I got this back. Maybe he was a good person that's why he returned it back. So, thank you and I don't know how else to thank that person anymore. But thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

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Social media reactions

The story struck a chord with people online, with several users praising the e-rickshaw driver's honesty.

One user wrote, "Because of a few bad people, acche log badam hai!! This world is such a beautiful place."

"It's rare, but it's a reality; people do good work as well," commented another.

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"Honesty is the biggest gift; bless that guy," wrote a third user.

"Stories like this restore faith in everyday humanity. The driver deserves a proper reward and recognition," said one user.