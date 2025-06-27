Billionaire calls out Prada for selling ‘Kolhapuri chappals’ at 1 lakh: ‘Cashing in on our culture’

Indian billionaire and industrialist Harsh Goenka has criticized Italian luxury brand Prada for allegedly profiting off India’s cultural heritage without giving credit to its original artisans. Goenka shared an image of footwear from Prada’s Men’s Spring Summer 2026 collection.(X/@hvgoenka)

In a post on X, Goenka shared an image of footwear from Prada’s Men’s Spring Summer 2026 collection, claiming they resemble India’s iconic Kolhapuri chappals, but are being sold for over ₹1 lakh.

“Prada is selling products looking like Kolhapuri chappals for over ₹1 lakh. Our artisans make the same by hand for ₹400. They lose, while global brands cash in on our culture. Sad!” Goenka wrote.

The post follows Prada’s recent runway show at the Deposito of the Fondazione Prada in Milan, introduced by designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. The collection, described as whimsical and futuristic, has drawn criticism not just for its exclusivity, but also for what many see as blatant cultural appropriation.

Kolhapuri chappals, handcrafted leather sandals that originated in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, date back to the 12th century and were awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019 by the Indian government.

Kolhapuri chappal manufacturers meet Devendra Fadnavis

The controversy has sparked outrage among the artisan community in Kolhapur. A delegation of chappal manufacturers met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday to express their concern. The delegation, led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik, urged the state government to escalate the issue to the Centre, accusing Prada of replicating the indigenous craft without acknowledgment or benefit to local craftsmen.

While a pair of genuine Kolhapuri chappals typically retails for ₹1,000– ₹4,000 in India, artisans say some are still paid as little as ₹400 for their work.

