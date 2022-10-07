Bird adorably saying 'I love you' to its dog friend will make you go aww. Watch

We all have heard that a dog is a man's best friend, but who is the friend of the dog. Similar to humans, animals occasionally make friends with other animals they would never have thought about. And if you have never seen a dog and a bird best friend, get ready to be astonished! In a recent video uploaded by Instagram page @the_parrot_lady we can see a bird being introduced to the newest pet in the house, who is a dog. The bird softly uses her paws on the dog's ear to say 'hi.' Later, the bird can be heard saying, 'I love you' to the dog. In the video, it was also mentioned that the parrot was carefully introduced to the dog.

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 4.6 million times. The video also has more than two lakh likes and several comments. Many people thought that video is adorable. One person wrote, "I'm watching this over and over it's just so adorable. How sweet she is petting and saying I love you. So much love." Another person said, "I'm pretty positive this will ALWAYS be my favorite video of all time. I have had it saved since I first saw it and play it often. It makes my heart full and the day better. So happy you got this on video" A third person added, "So fabulous! Makes me smile and think how adorable and sweet this is!" A fourth person added, "This is very adorable. I wish I could meet them."