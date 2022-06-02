Bird enters house, gets trapped. Mom rescues it and sets it free in viral video

Many times, birds happen to enter houses because of windows that are left open. Most times, they escape just how they enter, save for a few instances. This video shows one such incident where a hummingbird entered a woman's home because her sons had left the windows open. The poor little bird could not get out of the house and just waited in front of a glass window before the woman who posted this video saved it.

The caption to this video reads, “The boys have been leaving all the doors in the house open all day every day since this moment, hoping for another hummingbird to make its way inside. I keep telling them this is once in a lifetime but… don’t mind me currently googling “hummingbird feeders” on Amazon to hang by the front door just in case” She also hilariously tagged Disney and asked if they are looking to cast a princess.

The video has been shared on Instagram on the page of a woman named Caitlin Teal Baker. She is a lifestyle blogger who also covers motherhood and home blogging. She has over 2.1 lakh followers on her Instagram page who look forward to regular photos and videos of her life with her kids and how she manages her home.There is a good chance that this particular video will also bring a smile to your face.

Watch the video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on May 10 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring the gentleness with which the mom handled the bird. It has also received more than 28,500 likes on it so far.

An Instagram user writes, “This is the most magical thing I’ve ever seen.” “Once one got stuck in our garage and it was too tired to fly so we fed it sugar water and then after a while it was good. It was so cool and my kids loved the experience,” narrates another person. A third comment relates, “So fun! My husband had to revive one in our backyard with sugar water. It was the sweetest thing!”

What are your thoughts on this video involving a cute little hummingbird?