Bird finds the perfect way to irritate cat. Watch

The videos that show interactions between animals of different species are often entertaining to watch. In fact, the internet is filled with such videos and they never fail to amuse people. Case in point, a video shared on Reddit that shows a bird irritating a cat.

The image shows the bird and the cat.(Reddit/@Llondru)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Magpie has been trolling neighbour's cat for one hour straight,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a cat perched on top of a roof looking at something. Within moments, it becomes clear that the kitty is looking at a bird that is incessantly chirping while staring back at the cat. As the video goes on, the bird keeps getting nearer to the cat. And, the cat's reaction makes it clear that it is not very happy with this intrusion.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted about 17 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,300 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected several comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Magpies used to troll my giant bunny. At least chasing them made her finally exercise,” shared a Reddit user. “Human has been watching a magpie that has been trolling a neighbour's cat for one hour straight,” joked another. “Magpie trying to make the cat fall down,” commented a third. “And cackling the entire time. What an evil little bird!” wrote a fourth.