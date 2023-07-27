Bird's food heist takes a dangerous turn after it gets stuck on fishing line

Birds' penchant for stealing food from unsuspecting people has led to several comical incidents that have been captured on camera. From a charmingly tiny bird nabbing pasta off a woman's plate to a seagull snatching a slice of pizza and making a swift getaway, these videos always amuse us. However, amidst the laughter, we must not forget that these acts can sometimes turn out to be dangerous for the bird. Something like this recently happened in Maryland in USA. When an angler caught a fish on his line, an opportunist bird came in to swoop it away. However, while making a quick getaway with the prize, it got stuck on the line and had to be rescued.

A bird got stuck on fisherman's line while trying to steal a fish.(Instagram/@Harford Co Sheriff’s office)

What happened during the incident?

Harford Co Sheriff’s office reported this incident on Instagram. They wrote, “On Thursday morning at 8:15 am, Animal Control received a call about an extraordinary incident at Tydings Park in HDG. A fisherman caught a fish, but a 'loon' swooped down and grabbed it, leaving the fish, hook, and loon all tangled on his line! Luckily, our amazing Officer Kreici swiftly arrived on the scene. She transported the spicy waterfowl, which was not a loon but instead a magnificent Double-Crested Cormorant with emerald green eyes and a razor-sharp beak, to Chadwell Vet. Thanks to Dr. Gold's expertise, the critter was sedated, the hook was safely removed, and the cormorant was allowed to keep its hard-earned breakfast!”

Take a look at the post shared by Harford Co Sheriff’s office below:

Also

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 200 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out what people are saying about the bird that landed itself in trouble:

An individual wrote, "I hope you take this as one of your biggest achievements ever because it’s so wonderful! What a picture." A second commented, "Outstanding job by all. Well done!" A third shared, "Awesome news." A few others reacted to the post using heart emojis. What do you think about this incident?

