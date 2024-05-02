 ‘Birthday boy’ Anand Mahindra thanks Harsh Goenka for wishes: ‘You’re an old friend, hence biased' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi
‘Birthday boy’ Anand Mahindra thanks Harsh Goenka for wishes: ‘You’re an old friend, hence biased'

ByHT Trending Desk
May 02, 2024 11:57 AM IST

Anand Mahindra turned 69 on Wednesday. Harsh Goenka shared a video of Mahindra addressing long-serving employees of his company.

Anand Mahindra on Thursday thanked fellow industrialist Harsh Goenka for his birthday wishes and his words of praise on X (formerly Twitter).

Harsh Goenka (L) wished Anand Mahindra (R) on his birthday.
Harsh Goenka (L) wished Anand Mahindra (R) on his birthday.

The Mahindra group chairman turned 69 on May 1.

“Charisma, integrity, and eloquence define true leadership. Birthday boy @anandmahindra - you embody these qualities flawlessly. Here’s to more years of your inspiring leadership to @MahindraRise,” Goenka wrote on X, sharing a clip of Mahindra's inspirational address to the outgoing employees of his company.

Thursday, May 02, 2024
