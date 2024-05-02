‘Birthday boy’ Anand Mahindra thanks Harsh Goenka for wishes: ‘You’re an old friend, hence biased'

Anand Mahindra on Thursday thanked fellow industrialist Harsh Goenka for his birthday wishes and his words of praise on X (formerly Twitter). Harsh Goenka (L) wished Anand Mahindra (R) on his birthday.

The Mahindra group chairman turned 69 on May 1.

“Charisma, integrity, and eloquence define true leadership. Birthday boy @anandmahindra - you embody these qualities flawlessly. Here’s to more years of your inspiring leadership to @MahindraRise,” Goenka wrote on X, sharing a clip of Mahindra's inspirational address to the outgoing employees of his company.