‘Birthday boy’ Anand Mahindra thanks Harsh Goenka for wishes: ‘You’re an old friend, hence biased'
May 02, 2024 11:57 AM IST
Anand Mahindra turned 69 on Wednesday. Harsh Goenka shared a video of Mahindra addressing long-serving employees of his company.
Anand Mahindra on Thursday thanked fellow industrialist Harsh Goenka for his birthday wishes and his words of praise on X (formerly Twitter).
The Mahindra group chairman turned 69 on May 1.
“Charisma, integrity, and eloquence define true leadership. Birthday boy @anandmahindra - you embody these qualities flawlessly. Here’s to more years of your inspiring leadership to @MahindraRise,” Goenka wrote on X, sharing a clip of Mahindra's inspirational address to the outgoing employees of his company.
