Bittu Tabahi cleans Yamuna bank in Delhi, removes 585 kg waste in 4.5 hours

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has taken his cleanliness campaign to Delhi NCR, where he and a group of volunteers removed around 585 kg of waste from the Yamuna riverbank in a 4.5-hour cleanup drive. He carried out the drive on September 20, which also marked World Cleanup Day.

The group removed around 585 kg of waste from the Yamuna riverbank. (Instagram/@bittu_tabahi)

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Taking to Instagram, Choudhary shared a video showing him and volunteers working along the riverbank, collecting trash left behind. In the caption of the post, he said that the waste collected from the riverbank included flower garlands, religious offerings and plastic waste.

“September 20, World Cleanup Day. Four and a half hours cleaning on the Yamuna bank, and together removed 585 kg of garbage,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

“Flower garland, worship stuff, plastic, everything was scattered on the pier. People around came, handed out, and the whole edge was cleaned,” he said, thanking volunteers and local residents who joined the effort.

Choudhary also said the cleanup campaign would continue for 3 days and that he plans to visit different states to spread awareness about cleanliness. He added that Gurugram’s Khedki Daula would be his next stop.

Watch the video below:

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The video has since gone viral on Instagram, with users praising Choudhary for taking his cleanup campaign to new locations.

"He is single-handedly proving one man can make a difference," one user wrote.

"Keep up the good work. plz use personal protective equipment (PPE) when performing the good work! Thank you for taking the initiative of doing this work!" commented another.

“Wonderful! if we all think like you then we don't need govt to cleanup our surroundings,” wrote a third user.

(Also Read: Bittu Tabahi, who single-handedly cleaned trash-filled river, gets job offer from Dutch CEO: ‘Come work for us’)

Who is Bittu Tabahi?

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Choudhary hails from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. He had earlier gained attention on social media after videos showed him stepping into the trash-filled river and removing waste himself. His efforts subsequently drew participation from local residents and others, with videos showing cleaner stretches of the water body.

His cleanup campaign has since become a social media talking point, with his efforts also receiving praise from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.