Bizarre organ-like plant washes up on Australian beach. See pic

Our planet is home to hundreds of unusual plants, and one particular image of a plant has terrified Internet users. After a beachgoer shared a snapshot of an alien-like plant on Facebook, people believed they had discovered something from the outer world. However, nature enthusiasts were soon able to identify it as an underwater plant species. A sea tulip was found on an Australian beach.

Facebook user Emily Jenke shared the image on the group Field Naturalists Club of Victoria. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Hi all, second ID at Step Beach at Fairhaven. Found in the rock pools. It was kinda hard, and plant-like." The picture shows a small, brain-like organ with a tail. (Also Read: Doll’s Eyes: Pic of delirium-causing plant will give you creepy vibes

Take a look at the post here.

This post was shared on January 3. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1,300 likes. The post also has numerous comments. Several people were stunned to see this creature and even compared it to an alien. A few others identified it as a 'sea tulip'.

Check out what people said about it here:

An individual wrote, "The ocean never fails to fascinate."

A second added, "When I first saw these they were en masse and looked like something out of alien! Modern relatives of prehistoric crinoids, I think are very cool."

"Yes, I saw them at Step Beach last week. They’re sea tulips - aptly named," posted a third.

A fourth added, "These are sea tulips, we see them often in our rock pools."

A fifth said, "Note to self. Sea tulips look uncannily like a brain with a spinal cord still attached."

More about Sea Tulip:

As per the Australian Museum, the Sea Tulip has a rough, bumpy surface covered in lumps and ridges that resemble warts. It can be found in a number of hues, including orange, purple, yellow, and pink. The surface of the Sea Tulip is covered in an encrusting sponge called Halisarca Australiensis, which is responsible for the colours found on it.