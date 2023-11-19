BJP shares tweet cheering for team India, how INC replied

An interaction on X between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) has gone viral. Both parties shared posts to show their support for Team India playing the World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India is facing Australia in the final match of the ICC Men's World Cup. BJP and INC tweeted wishing the Men in Blue. (Instagram/@icc)

It all started with a tweet by the BJP in which they wrote, “Come on Team India! We believe in you!” They also added an emoji of the Indian flag, a trophy emoji, and an emoticon of a bat.

Interestingly, INC shared BJP’s tweet and added, “True that! JEETEGA INDIA. The party wrapped their post with an emoticon of the Indian flag.

Take a look at this tweet exchange between BJP and INC:

The tweets have gone viral. Till now, the share has accumulated over 1.7 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected several comments from people. Many couldn't help but highlight how the fierce rivals agreed on something. A few even went ahead to add that cricket is a game that "unite people".

How did X users react to these tweets by BJP and INC?

“Hence proved, cricket united the nation,” wrote an X user. “This is absolutely wonderful!! Well done! Today, we are all united in being just Indians!” added another. “My multiverse of madness,” joked a third.

