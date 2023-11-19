close_game
News / Trending / Anand Mahindra is not watching India vs Australia World Cup final. Here’s why

Anand Mahindra is not watching India vs Australia World Cup final. Here’s why

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 19, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Anand Mahindra wrote that he “will have no contact with the outside world” till the match between India and Australia ends. His post has gone viral.

Anand Mahindra took to X to share an message with his followers. He expressed that he is not watching the ongoing World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia and jokingly added that his gesture is a “service” to his nation.

“No, no, I am not planning to watch the match (my service to the nation) But I will, indeed, be wearing this jersey and installing myself in a hermetically sealed chamber with no contact with the outside world until someone knocks and tells me we’ve won,” the business tycoon wrote. He wrapped up his post with two images of an Indian cricket jersey.

It is not the first time Anand Mahindra has shared about not watching a cricket match where India is playing. In an earlier tweet, he expressed, “Apologise because yesterday I watched the match and victory was elusive. Today I did my bit and stayed away from the TV and lo and behold, victory is ours! As a true patriot I will henceforth ban my match-watching! (Just kidding...not a promoter of superstition!)”. In the last few days, some X users also asked him not to watch the match live.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s post:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected close to 5.4 lakh views. It has also accumulated more than 21,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet.

“Thank you, sir, for your sacrifice. Nation will never forget,” joked an X user. “That's some serious dedication to the cause! Your unique way of supporting the team by not watching is quite the twist. Here's hoping for that victorious knock on your hermetically sealed chamber!” added another. “Need a motivational selfie!” expressed a third. “That’s the awesome way,” wrote a fourth.

