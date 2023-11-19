Masaba Gupta’s India support weaves dad Viv Richards and Virat Kohli’s connection

India and Australia are playing against each other in an exciting World Cup final encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Many Indian fans, be they inside or outside the stadium, are bleeding blue. Now, fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta posted a special message on Instagram for Team India, which has a unique connection to her father Viv Richards and cricketer Virat Kohli. Masaba Gupta's latest Instagram post is all about Virat Kohli and Viv Richards. (Instagram/@masabagupta)

“I didn’t get to see my father play cricket live and I’ve always regretted that but I got to see one of his favourites play @virat.kohli - legends only! Cheering loud and proud for India today! @icc @cricketworldcup @indiancricketteam,” wrote Masaba Gupta while sharing a video on Instagram. In the video, Richards can be seen congratulating Kohli and embracing him. He is heard saying, “Well done, brother. You are from a different planet, my brother.” Towards the end of the video, Richards waves towards the enthusiastic fans in the stands.

Watch the video right here:

The post was shared a few hours ago. It has since been viewed over five lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out the reactions of Instagram users below:

An Instagram user wrote, “Your dad has so much class and swagger. No wonder you turned out to be this total queen.”

“Your dad was and is a legend,” posted another.

A third commented, “You missed watching the absolute greatest and most destructive batsman the world has seen.”

“I had the luck of watching your father play. Trust me- there has been none to equal him in style or power. Blessed be you,” shared a fourth.

A fifth joined, “I have seen sir Viv bat. He is a legend. Swag and style.”

“The man, the legend himself, is congratulating Virat. Wow. Just a picture perfect moment,” remarked a sixth.

A seventh added, “What a moment! two legends.”

What are your thoughts on this Instagram post by Masaba Gupta?

