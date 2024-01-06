Black-eyed squid floats with thousands of eggs on its arms, video will give you goosebumps

A video shared by research organisation Schmidt Ocean Institute on Instagram shows a jaw-dropping scene from the underwater world. The clip captures a black-eyed squid floating around while carrying thousands of eggs on its arms. This video of the cephalopod is extremely fascinating but may also give you goosebumps. The image shows a black-eyed squid with thousands of eggs on its arms. (Instagram/@schmidtocean)

“One of the few squids that brood their eggs: Gonatus Onyx [Black-eyed squid], seen on a recent #OctoOdyssey dive. The large egg mass is suspended from hooks on the squid’s arms, and while carrying it for several months, the cephalopod will go without feeding,” the institute wrote.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Although they are neutrally buoyant (don’t require any effort to float or swim - they can conserve energy by remaining motionless) brooding squid cannot swim very quickly, and may be easy prey for deep-diving marine mammals,” they added. The creature was spotted off Costa Rica Caballito Outcrop on Dive 625.

Take a look at this incredible video of the squid:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 4.1 lakh views. The share has further collected more than 28,000 likes. While some called it “beautiful”, a few expressed that the whole thing left them a bit “scared”.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“How many of those eggs actually make it and thrive though? That's insane,” asked an Instagram user. “I thought it was hauling an eel. Can't believe it's towing that many eggs,” posted another. “Stunning! I am always in awe of our big beautiful ocean, and all that call it their home. Thanks for sharing!” joined a third. “Wow, I had no idea a cluster of squid eggs looked like that! It looks like an old blanket,” added a fourth.

“One of the most viscerally horrifying creatures. Thank you Schmidt team,” expressed a fifth. “I want to watch this all day. Life is so unique and beautiful,” commented a sixth. “Underwater world is scary,” wrote a seventh.