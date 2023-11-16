close_game
Octopus disguises herself as a crab to catch her prey. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 16, 2023 05:01 PM IST

“That’s awesome and terrifying,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a video showing an octopus disguised as a crab.

An incredible moment when an octopus disguised herself as a crab was captured on camera. The cephalopod did so to confuse her prey. A video of the incident has stunned people.

The image shows an octopus disguised as a crab. (Instagram/@the_reef_doc)
Instagram user Ahmad Abdella, whose bio says he “rescues and keeps pet octopuses”, shared the video. “I couldn’t believe that she did this! Only a handful of octopus species have been seen walking like this in the wild. It’s called bipedal locomotion and rare to see in captivity,” he wrote along with the video.

The clip shows how the octopus folds her body in a way that makes her look like a crab at first glance. The creature then uses two of her tentacles to ‘walk’ and attack her prey. Though she misses, it is incredible to see how innovative she gets while hunting.

Take a look at this incredible video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 9.1 lakh views. The post has accumulated more than 31,000 likes. People shared varied comments while reacting to this video.

How did Instagram users react to this video of the octopus?

“I can see she got impatient and the shrimp escaped but I love the innovation!” posted an Instagram user. “This is one of the most interesting things I've seen in a while!” shared another. “What do you mean? That's just a crab. No octopus here,” joked a third.

“That’s awesome and terrifying,” expressed a fourth. “This is completely chaotically adorable,” commented a fifth. “I’d probably not have dodged in time if I were the shrimp. Sure had me fooled,” wrote a sixth.

