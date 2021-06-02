Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

If you’re looking for some wholesome content to help you relax after a tiring day or something to put a smile on your face, look no further than this video. It shows the delightful moment a blind doggo smells her human close by and rushes to be with him. The video is sure to make you go ‘aww’.

Posted on Reddit a few hours ago, the video has actually been circulating on the Internet for a while. And once again, it’s leaving people delighted.

The clip opens to shows a white doggo walking on the grass. Suddenly, she gets a whiff of her human and can’t seem to control her excitement. She rushes to go closer to him and manages to do so within a few seconds. The clip ends with her getting lots of pets.

Watch the sweet video:





Since being posted, the video has collected over 3,900 upvotes and many reactions.

“Too precious!” posted a Reddit user. “Doggo happiness is so contagious. I can’t stop smiling,” added another and we totally agree. “So sweet. Dogs are the best,” shared a third.” It's so cool how accurately she's able to locate you just by smell,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about the video? Did it put a smile on your face?