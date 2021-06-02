Home / Trending / Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video
Excited blind doggo finds her human. (Reddit)
Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

“Doggo happiness is so contagious. I can’t stop smiling,” posted a Reddit user.
If you’re looking for some wholesome content to help you relax after a tiring day or something to put a smile on your face, look no further than this video. It shows the delightful moment a blind doggo smells her human close by and rushes to be with him. The video is sure to make you go ‘aww’.

Posted on Reddit a few hours ago, the video has actually been circulating on the Internet for a while. And once again, it’s leaving people delighted.

The clip opens to shows a white doggo walking on the grass. Suddenly, she gets a whiff of her human and can’t seem to control her excitement. She rushes to go closer to him and manages to do so within a few seconds. The clip ends with her getting lots of pets.

Watch the sweet video:


Since being posted, the video has collected over 3,900 upvotes and many reactions.

“Too precious!” posted a Reddit user. “Doggo happiness is so contagious. I can’t stop smiling,” added another and we totally agree. “So sweet. Dogs are the best,” shared a third.” It's so cool how accurately she's able to locate you just by smell,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about the video? Did it put a smile on your face?

