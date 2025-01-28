BMTC bus conductor turns hero for passenger: Man scares thief stealing mobile in Bengaluru

A Bengaluru individual’s story of how a BMTC bus conductor helped him save his phone from a thief has left people smiling. As per the person, the conductor started screaming at the thief, scaring him into dropping the mobile he had just stolen from a passenger. A BMTC bus conductor’s gesture of saving a passenger's mobile from a thief has won people's hearts. (Screengrab (Reddit), Unsplash/_am)

In the first few lines, the Reddit user explained the route taken to work. During the daily commute one day, the user felt someone push while boarding a bus. At that very moment, the bus conductor started screaming. Initially, the user thought the yelling was directed at them, but the reality turned out to be completely different.

“Now, while boarding from the rear door, I felt a guy push me from behind, but was not in the mood to argue. Suddenly, the conductor shouted, 'Eyyy, en madthidiya?' (What are you doing?) I thought he was shouting at me, but then I heard something fall on the steps - it was my mobile phone WTF!” the Reddit user wrote.

“Confused, I picked it up and boarded. Some lanky piece of shit (pullingo attire) was there behind me, and the conductor continued shouting at him, threatening to file a police complaint. The crook ran away while the conductor was like, 'Saar, avnu nim phone na kalltidda' (See, he was picking your phone.) Funniest part was, two wheelers overtaking this bus hindered this lowlife's escape,” the individual added.

In the rest of the post, the person suggested ways to keep one's belongings safe while on public transport. The person further urged others to greet the conductor - a “bespectacled person with buzz-cut hair and beard” - if they meet him during their travel.

How did social media react?

“Don't play music. One of your senses will be lost. Also treat everyone as a thief in crowded bus. Keep a lookout for the hands of people next to you. Has helped me till now. Hopefully in future as well,” suggested an individual. Another added, “Learned my lesson when some lady picked my phone from the front pocket of my backpack while de-boarding. I still remember how she used her dupatta to hide her hands. It's always better to keep it in the bag (preferably the second compartment) or hold it in hand.”

A third commented, “Love the conductor’s unhinged approach.” A fourth wrote, “OP I met the hero. Interestingly enough he had no recollection of the incident at all. I explained to him the entire incident (except the swearing part haha) and he still doesn't remember. In the end he even asked me 'avrge phone sigta?' And I told him yes that's why I'm here, to thank you on behalf of that person. Amazing guy to talk to tho.”

It is always advisable not to show off your valuable items while travelling on public transport. Also, it is better not to put things in your back pockets. Further, having hidden pockets or using pickpocket-proof supplies can help keep your belongings safe.