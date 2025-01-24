‘Bengaluru and Bangaluru are two different cities’: Typo in traffic sign frustrates social media

Pictures of road signs with typos often go viral on social media, sparking a mix of amusement and frustration. These signs, ranging from hilarious misspellings to awkward grammatical errors, leave people chuckling at the unintended humor. However, beneath the laughter, there also lies a sense of annoyance—just like the reactions this signboard in Bengaluru is evoking in social media users. A traffic sign with a typo in Bengaluru. (X/@geniusparadox)

X user and entrepreneur Sanjeev posted a picture of an overhead traffic sign with the caption: “This is on airport road towards the city. I bet someone new to the country and/ or the city will definitely wonder if Bengaluru and Bangaluru are two different cities!”

The photo shows the sign indicating four directions. Two of them are KR Puram and Tamkur. However, the third and fourth ones have attracted people’s attention. While one shows the way to “Bengaluru,” the other is for “Bangaluru.” This typo has prompted a flurry of comments on X.

Take a look at the post:

Social media is having a field day with the X post. While most expressed their irritations, a few opted for the route of hilarity while reacting.

An individual commented, “Hahaha. I know exactly where this is. Hebbal flyover. Just before you enter the city. Even if you take the left, you can come up the ramp and join the same road.” Another expressed, “This may be purposely done so that fast drivers slow down and hence accidents are reduced.” A third posted, “With these kinds of directions, even a seasoned Bangalorean will get lost in the traffic.”

A fourth shared, “The signage near Manipal (formerly Columbia Asia) hospital/ Esteem Mall… The way a friend explained: The left sign takes you to a road that "Bends" before merging, therefore Bengaluru". Right sign - you Bang Straight. Therefore ‘Bangaluru’.” A fifth wrote, “Follow the city of your choice & you'll still end up reaching your destination.”

Have you ever been confused because of a typo on a traffic sign?