Bengaluru landlords exploiting young techies with high-paying jobs? Reddit user claims

Bengaluru has seen a sharp rise in rent prices, making it one of the most expensive cities in India to live in. A Reddit post has highlighted that issue, claiming that young techies with high-paying jobs play a significant role in this price rise. The post has found supporters among social media users, with many sharing how much they pay to rent a house in Bengaluru. A Reddit user's post on Bengaluru rent has struck a chord with social media users. (Pixabay)

“I’ve been noticing something that seems to be a growing problem in Bangalore—young techies, especially those just starting out in their careers, are getting taken advantage of in ways that seem way too easy. The main issue I see is that these guys aren’t very ‘street smart’,” a Reddit user wrote.

The individual claimed that landlords often charge high rent to techies, who usually earn around “ ₹1.5L to ₹2.5L per month." According to the person, the problem arises when the techies pay “insane rent like 50K, 60K, or even 70K a month” because they can afford it and don’t want to try to find something cheaper.

“The result of all this is that rent prices keep going up. So, when regular engineers, or anyone with a more 'normal' salary, try to find a place to live, they’re left dealing with ridiculous rent prices too,” the Reddit user wrote.

Take a look at the entire post:

Social media relates:

Though HT.com cannot individually verify the claim, the Reddit post left social media users sharing stories of their rent woes. An individual posted, “I was working in Electronic City a while back and had rented a decent 2BHK for 15k in a nice location in Neeladri Road, while my colleague rented a 1BHK in Koramangala for 35k.” Another added, “I think the same and can't agree more with OP.”

A third posted, “Agreed. This is a major issue. Techies inability or unwillingness to negotiate has made life expensive for everyone in Bengaluru, making it tough for others to afford a decent life.” A fourth wrote, “I wouldn't say a lot' of your engineers in their early 20s are landing 40-60L salaries; these are still a minuscule portion of techies. But yes, many in their early 20s are well paid - even a CTC of 15-20L for a single person in Bengaluru is much higher than what most non-techies would only earn after 12-15 years of work. So yes, many techies tend to have a lot of money.”

Rent hike in Bengaluru:

In recent years, rent has skyrocketed in the "Silicon Valley of India." However, some experts say that renting on a budget is possible in some regions of the city.

"While inventories are scarce, renting an apartment under ₹20,000 in Bengaluru is possible. But most of them will be smaller apartments with sizes varying from 300 to 500 sq ft of built-up area," Sunil Singh, director of Realty Corps, told HT.com.

Reportedly, a 1BHK in a gated society in north Bengaluru would cost around ₹25,000. However, it also depends on the amenities available. As for prime locations like Indiranagar or Koramangala, a 1BHK would cost between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000.