Bengaluru techie shares quirky text exchange with maths professor, internet finds it too funny

In a light-hearted post that had social media buzzing, Bengaluru-based software engineer shared a hilarious conversation with his former Mathematics professor. The exchange, spanning years, revealed just how unforgettable some students can be — even for their maths files! Bengaluru techie shared a funny old chat with his professor.(X/@regalstreak)

Neil Agarwal posted a screenshot of the chat on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a wave of laughter and nostalgia online. Captioned, "They still think I’m a failure," Neil’s post quickly went viral, with users relishing the humour.

From 2018 to 2024: The unexpected texts

The story began in April 2018, during Neil’s first-year engineering days. Neil had texted his professor twice that day, seeking permission to submit his maths files. The first text read:

“Ma’am, this is Neil from A1, FE. Will you be accepting the maths files today?” The professor replied briefly, “Signing only.”

Determined to finish his task, Neil sent another message later:

“Ma’am, have you come to college today? We want to submit our files.” This time, he received no reply.

Fast-forward to 2024 — three years after Neil graduated in 2021 — he received a sudden text from the same professor.

“Neel, are you in college today?”

Startled and bemused, Neil replied, “What is this regarding? I passed out in 2021.” The professor’s response? “Ok, I thought you are in 8th sem.”

Internet reacts with laughter

Social media users couldn’t contain their amusement. Comments poured in, showcasing a mix of disbelief, nostalgia, and hilarity.

One user joked, “Once a student, always a student. Professors have their own timeline!” Another quipped, “Your maths file must still be haunting her dreams.”

Others shared similar anecdotes, with one saying, “This reminded me of my professor who emailed me years after graduation asking for lab reports.” A bemused user wrote, “The professor clearly believes in parallel universes. 8th sem Neil exists somewhere!”

The post also struck a chord with engineering graduates, many of whom reminisced about the unforgettable quirks of college life.