Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru techie shares quirky text exchange with maths professor, internet finds it too funny

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 25, 2025 12:37 PM IST

Bengaluru techie shared a hilarious chat with his ex-professor, who mistakenly thought he was still in college.

In a light-hearted post that had social media buzzing, Bengaluru-based software engineer shared a hilarious conversation with his former Mathematics professor. The exchange, spanning years, revealed just how unforgettable some students can be — even for their maths files!

Bengaluru techie shared a funny old chat with his professor.(X/@regalstreak)
Bengaluru techie shared a funny old chat with his professor.(X/@regalstreak)

(Also read: Bengaluru landlords exploiting young techies with high-paying jobs? Reddit user claims)

Neil Agarwal posted a screenshot of the chat on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a wave of laughter and nostalgia online. Captioned, "They still think I’m a failure," Neil’s post quickly went viral, with users relishing the humour.

From 2018 to 2024: The unexpected texts

The story began in April 2018, during Neil’s first-year engineering days. Neil had texted his professor twice that day, seeking permission to submit his maths files. The first text read:

“Ma’am, this is Neil from A1, FE. Will you be accepting the maths files today?” The professor replied briefly, “Signing only.”

Determined to finish his task, Neil sent another message later:

“Ma’am, have you come to college today? We want to submit our files.” This time, he received no reply.

Fast-forward to 2024 — three years after Neil graduated in 2021 — he received a sudden text from the same professor.

“Neel, are you in college today?”

Startled and bemused, Neil replied, “What is this regarding? I passed out in 2021.” The professor’s response? “Ok, I thought you are in 8th sem.”

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts with laughter

Social media users couldn’t contain their amusement. Comments poured in, showcasing a mix of disbelief, nostalgia, and hilarity.

One user joked, “Once a student, always a student. Professors have their own timeline!” Another quipped, “Your maths file must still be haunting her dreams.”

(Also read: Woman trolled for sharing 'peak Bengaluru moment' with auto driver: 'Peak stupid tweet')

Others shared similar anecdotes, with one saying, “This reminded me of my professor who emailed me years after graduation asking for lab reports.” A bemused user wrote, “The professor clearly believes in parallel universes. 8th sem Neil exists somewhere!”

The post also struck a chord with engineering graduates, many of whom reminisced about the unforgettable quirks of college life.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On