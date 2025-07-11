Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Bodybuilder Eddie Abbew calls out Indian-origin man who sent abusive DMs: ‘Amazing people’

BySakshi Sah
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 09:46 AM IST

Eddie Abbew shared a post on Instagram showing abusive messages from an Indian-origin man.

Eddie Abbew, a bodybuilder and content creator based in the United Kingdom, recently called out an Indian-origin man who sent him abusive messages on Instagram. Abbew, who is known for sharing fitness and motivational content, posted a screenshot of the direct message on his Instagram profile.

Bodybuilder Eddie Abbew shames Indian-origin man for sending him abusive messages.(@eddie_abbew/ Instagram)
Bodybuilder Eddie Abbew shames Indian-origin man for sending him abusive messages.(@eddie_abbew/ Instagram)

The message came from an Indian user named Sirpreet Singh, who used strong language and insulted him. He wrote, "You are fu*king idiot" and a "Fu*king a**h*le" to which the fitness influencer calmly replied, “Thanks for the reminders.”

“Whoever says social media isn’t fun is lying. You get to meet some amazing people with great advice, and reminders”, the caption of his now-deleted post read.

Eddie Abbew shared this post on Wednesday, and it garnered more than 18,000 likes and several comments. He subsequently deleted the post.

Here's how people reacted to his post: 

 

Many Instagram users praised Ghana-born Eddie Abbew for staying calm and using humour instead of getting angry. Others said he handled the abuse better than most would.

One of the users, @brandonauldmma, with a hint of sarcasm commented, “He looks like he needs to hit the gym, them processed foods are getting to his head.”

A second user, @miss_paris_tranter1111, commented, “It’s worrying that someone holds so much hatred and reflects it onto someone/anyone for the sake of it, isn’t it - how must their mind state be..”

A third user, @refinish_technician, commented, “Best way to handle this situation, you are a genius.”

Another user, @josh_yang95, commented, “Taking the 'kill them with kindness' too far now Eddie”.

One user from Australia shared support, noting that people who send hate are often not doing better than those they target, and encouraged Abbew to keep up his work.

