Bollywood's BFF Orry's old photo with Kendall Jenner goes viral. Netizens ask 'who actually is he'
Orry shared a picture with Kendall Jenner back in 2015. The image has captured people's attention after being re-shared by an X user.
An old picture of Orry, alias Orhan Awatramani, posing with Kendall Jenner has resurfaced online and surprised people. In the photo, they are seen posing for the camera. While the image has expectedly gone viral, some wondered, "Who actually is he?".
An X user shared a screenshot of the picture, originally posted by Orry in 2015, and wrote, “What in the world?”
While sharing the picture nearly a decade ago, Orry wrote, "They asked me how I'd outdo the Kylie picture. So I gave them a Kendall picture".
Though it's unclear which picture Orry specifically referred to in his post, after two years he did share a photo with Kylie Jenner on Instagram, captioned "reunited".
Take a look at this picture that he shared back in 2017:
Coming back to the tweet about his old picture, check it out below:
Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected more than 1.2 lakh views. It has also accumulated nearly 1,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.
What did X user say about this old pic of Orry with Kendall Jenner?
"OMG! Orry is BFFs with Kendall and Kylie Jenner," wrote an X user.
"Omg, who actually is he," wondered another.
"Life ho to aisi (This is how life should be)," joined a third.
"Enough internet for me," declared a fourth.
"How rich is Orry?" asked a fifth.
