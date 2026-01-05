'Books that shaped me': Mahindra CEO Rajesh Jejurikar shares 2025 reading list

Rajesh Jejurikar, Mahindra Group Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm sector), has shared a list of books that influenced his thinking over the past year. In a reflective New Year post on LinkedIn, Jejurikar wished everyone “a very happy 2026” and said he had been looking back at the “ideas and stories” that shaped him during 2025. He then listed 13 titles spanning geopolitics, history, fiction, leadership, wellness and technology. Rajesh Jejurikar listed 13 titles spanning geopolitics, history, fiction, leadership, wellness and technology. (mahindra.com)

Jejurikar’s list opens with ‘The India Way’ by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, which the Mahindra Group executive said explores India’s foreign policy in a multipolar world and the emergence of a new global order. The list also features several works of history and culture, including Anirudh Kanisetti’s ‘Lords of Earth and Sea’, which is centred on the Chola Empire. He described the book as an engaging narrative of a period “not written enough about.”

Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Why I Am a Hindu’ also found a place, prompting Jejurikar to revisit the 2013 television adaptation of the Mahabharata, which he said revealed his fondness for “old school” storytelling.

Books on career, leadership and more

On career and purpose, Jejurikar highlighted ‘Play to Potential’ by Deepak Jayaraman, noting that purpose has been central to his professional life and the book “resonated” with him. “Purpose has been the cornerstone of my career, and I have been fortunate to get most of my working life in purpose-driven organisations. This book resonated,” he wrote.

Other titles on leadership and life included ‘The Island of Missing Trees’ by Elif Shafak, which he called a reminder to value empathy, and ‘Simple, Not Easy’ by Raj Ganpath, which he described humorously as “yet another wellness book.”

Jejurikar also recommended ‘Another Way’ by Dave Whorton and Bo Burlingham, which presents an alternative to growth-at-all-costs entrepreneurship through “evergreen companies” built for both purpose and profit. His list blended serious non-fiction with lighter reading, including thrillers such as David Baldacci’s ‘Nash Falls’.

Books on technology and global politics also featured, including Parmy Olson’s ‘Supremacy’, centred on the people behind AI’s rise, and ‘Breakneck’ by Dan Wang, which he called one of the best comparisons between the US and China.

Ending his post on an interactive note, Jejurikar asked social media users which books shaped their own thinking in 2025 and invited them to share suggestions for his 2026 reading list.

