‘Boss gave me work on my last working day’: Employee fears being expected to work after exit

Leaving a job usually means wrapping up pending work, completing a handover and saying goodbye to colleagues. For one employee, however, the final working day brought a fresh set of tasks from their manager, leaving them wondering if they were expected to keep working even after their employment had officially ended.

The employee said fresh tasks were assigned on their final day at work. (Representative Image)

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Sharing their experience on Reddit, the employee explained that they worked remotely at a four-member start-up and felt pressured into extending support despite officially leaving the company.

Employee shares dilemma on Reddit

The Reddit user wrote, "Boss gave work on my last working day and now I don't know if he is expecting me to work beyond my last date. I'm doing a remote job. My last day is today."

They explained that during the morning stand-up meeting, their manager assigned several small tasks. Believing the boss may have forgotten it was their final day, the employee completed the work that was given, including another important task that took a few hours.

However, several smaller tasks remained unfinished.

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{{^usCountry}} The employee added, "I feel like he is expecting me to work tomorrow as well because it's remote. Even if not tomorrow, then sometime next week or this month to do random tasks." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee added, "I feel like he is expecting me to work tomorrow as well because it's remote. Even if not tomorrow, then sometime next week or this month to do random tasks." {{/usCountry}}

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The post further revealed that the company had only four employees, including the founder. The Redditor said they were the only full-time junior employee, there was no HR department and, to their knowledge, no replacement had been hired.

Later, the user shared an update explaining that the company was preparing for a product launch the following day. According to the post, the manager requested them to "lend a helping hand" for another 10 days, promising to assign only minor tasks if they were available.

The employee admitted, "I felt a little coerced into saying yes." They also said they had told the company they would be travelling and had even claimed they were moving abroad because they feared revealing that low pay was the real reason for resigning.

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Read the full story here.

Internet offers advice

The post received plenty of responses, with many urging the employee to clearly communicate that their employment had ended.

One person wrote, "You can just... remind him? Notice periods are usually for handovers, not for being given new tasks. Very clearly inform him that it's your last working day and therefore these new tasks should be handed to the person taking over your role."

Another commented, "Managers treat employees like they're squeezing water out of wet clothes."

A third advised, "Drop an email by the end of the day with all the pending tasks to your manager. Make sure to attach all the relevant documentation so it's clear that the work was allocated today. Be very clear in mentioning that these things are pending because they were allocated on your last working day."

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Another user added, "You've resigned and it's your last working day. Just give him what you've finished and mention that you didn't have enough time to get everything done. He can't fire you over it."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)