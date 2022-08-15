Boy gets a cute puppy as 12th birthday gift after wanting one for years. Watch emotional video

When you wish for something for a long time, it becomes quite the core memory for you when you finally get to experience it. This video that has been shared on Instagram shows just that emotion in a 12-year-old boy. It opens to show a boy on his 12th birthday as he opens his gifts. His mother is observed to be recording the video as his father stands behind him with a puppy - which happens to be his surprise birthday gift. Through text inserts in the video, one also gets to know that the boy had been longing for a puppy for a while - since he was all of three. The nine-year-long wait was definitely worth it, as viewers get to see a very emotional reaction on his part.

The video has been shared on Instagram on the page named Good News Dog. It has over 1.4 million followers on it who look forward to the daily videos that are shared on the page. The video, according to the caption that accompanies the reshare, has been fetched from a user who goes by @cincygirl_513 on Instagram. Her name is Carmen Meier.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram a day ago, the video has gotten more than 99,000 likes.

On Instagram, one person states, "The fact that he was so respectful about the toys." "Normalise letting young boys show their emotions like these wonderful parents," another user adds. A third response shares, "He’s crying, I’m crying, everyone’s crying."