Boy hits his first home run in Baseball, does this to surprise grandpa. Watch

Grandparents share a magical bond with their grandchildren, which is reflected in this particular video posted online. The clip shared on Instagram shows how a grandson surprised his grandpa after his first home run in a baseball game. The heartwarming video has struck a chord with netizens and is now going viral. The video has left people teary-eyed and may leave you too.

The video was posted on an Instagram account named Melissa Carrier-Damon. According to her Insta bio, she is a food blogger and a mother to three children - Oliver, Felix and Isha. The video was posted with the caption, "Grab your tissues."

It opens with a text insert: "Felix got his first home run and wanted to surprise his Papa." It then shows the elderly man asking his grandson, Felix, "What did you do?" The boy replies that he hit two home runs and has signed a ball for him. He then reveals that he has written, "Papa, I love you," on the ball.

Soon after hearing this, grandpa becomes emotional and asks his grandson why he did that. Felix replies, "Because you have taught me everything about Baseball." The video ends as both hug each other.

Watch the video below:

The video, which has received over 2.1 million views and more than 1.4 lakh likes, was shared on Instagram. The emotional video has also invited several comments.

"Tears, so touching," posted an Instagram user. "AMAZING!!! Love it!!" wrote another. "Miss my papa," shared a third. "Precious. Touching. To those who have grandparents, love them. Love them today, or you will never know tomorrow how much they loved you when today becomes yesterday," posted a fourth. "This is so pure and sweet!!! Grandpa is so special to him!!!" commented a fifth.