The image shows the boy showing his ‘muscles’.(Instagram/@milestones_pediatrics)
Boy puts his arm in the air to show his ‘muscles’, people react. Watch cute clip

This is amazing!! Love this so much,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:24 AM IST

Have you ever seen those videos involving strangers that are absolutely wholesome to watch? This video involving a boy and a restaurant full of people is one such clip. There is a chance that the clip will leave you with a wide smile on your face.

Originally shared last month on the official Instagram page of a therapy team called Milestones Pediatrics, the video is now being re-shared by many.

The caption shared along with the original post explains that the little boy is named Liam and he was in a restaurant when he decided to ‘show his muscle.’ The post also explains how a few people started cheering for him and soon the whole restaurant joined in, including the chefs and bartenders.

“Next thing we knew the entire restaurant was joining in every time Liam threw his hands up. This went on for about five minutes straight, including the chefs and bartenders coming out from the kitchen and behind the bar to join in, I think it’s the hardest we ever laughed,” reads a part of the caption shared.

Take a look at the video:

The video prompted people to share various kinds of appreciative comments. “This is amazing!! Love this so much,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesomely cool,” shared another. “This is the cutest thing ever,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

