Home / Trending / Boy sets stage on fire with his incredible dance moves. ‘Love it,’ say people

Boy sets stage on fire with his incredible dance moves. ‘Love it,’ say people

trending
Published on Feb 18, 2023 02:07 PM IST

The video of a boy’s incredible dance performance was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the kid dancing.(Twitter/@SinghLions)
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the kid dancing.(Twitter/@SinghLions)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Social media platforms are filled with videos of people showing their dancing skills. Amid those, the videos that show kids grooving to various tracks are always adorable to watch. There is a latest inclusion to that list. This video shows a boy dancing his heart out on a stage. The enthusiastic performance of the little one will leave you with a wide smile on your face.

Twitter user Harjinder Singh Kukreja posted the video on his personal handle. “Sikh kids’ vibes are immaculate,” he tweeted along with a heart emoticon. The video opens to show the kid standing with a few others on a stage while wearing a suit and a patka covering his head. Within moments, he starts his performance and amazes everyone.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 15,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received nearly 600 likes. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Love it,” posted a Twitter user. “Mind Blowing,” shared another. “Amazing,” tweeted a third. “He got moves,” wrote a fifth. A few shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
twitter viral video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out