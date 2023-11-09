Brain Teaser: Can you find the ‘dog’ in this puzzle?

Are you comfortably lying in your bed or couch and scrolling through your phone for a fun brain teaser? If yes, we have one that will catch your fancy. The brain teaser features the letters’ D,’ ‘O,’ and ‘G’. All you need to do is to find an elusive word - ‘dog’. But the catch is that you have just five seconds to do so. Do you think you have eagle eyes? If yes, solve this puzzle in the given time.

Brain Teaser: Can you find the word 'dog' in this picture?(Instagram/@menace3k)

“Can y’all find it?” reads the caption to this brain teaser shared on Instagram page Menace3k. The text written on the brain teaser reads, “There is only one dog. Can you find it.” And, as the text says, one needs to find the word ‘dog’ hidden in plain sight among other alphabets.

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on Instagram right here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 22,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser below:

“The dog’s chillin’ with me, we’re on a walk,” joked an individual.

Another added, “It’s right in the middle, right diagonal line.”

“Found it,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Found it easily.”

“The 2nd ‘d’ in the 3rd line, the 4th ‘o’ in the 4th line and the 5th ‘g’ in the 5th line,” commented a fifth.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser all by yourself? How much time did you take?

