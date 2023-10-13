Can you master this quiz on India and Pakistan’s World Cup showdowns?

The countdown for the World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan has begun and fans are eagerly waiting for a nail-biting outcome. This highly anticipated clash has already prompted enthusiasts to engage in debates and predictions. As you wait for the match, why not make the wait interesting by testing your knowledge about World Cup history about the two Asian heavyweights?

What is the brain teaser all about?

Brain teaser: Are you ready to take this India vs Pakistan World Cup quiz challenge? (HT)

The brain teaser is simple quiz. It has five questions, all related to the teams’ previous World Cup face-offs, offering multiple-choice options. All you have to do is pick the correct answer and show that you are a true cricket lover.

Are you ready to test your knowledge? Your time starts now…

Did you manage to answer all the questions correctly? Share the quiz with your friends to challenge their India vs Pakistan World Cup knowledge too.

About India vs Pakistan World Cup showdowns:

India first faced Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup where the former defeated the latter. Pakistan failed to chase a total of 217 total and lost by 43 runs. Since then, India has maintained its undefeated streak after facing each other seven times in ODI World Cup history.

India’s dominance continued in 1996 with a 39-run win in Bengaluru, followed by a 47-run victory in 1999 in Manchester. The Men in Blue secured a thrilling win in 2003 by six wickets. This streak continued in 2011 and 2015 with India winning by 29 runs and 76 runs, respectively. The showdown continued as the teams came face-to-face in the 2019 World Cup in Manchester, the same ground as their 1999 clash, and India triumphed by 89 runs.

