Brain teaser: This simple but tricky maths puzzle has left even experts baffled. Can you solve it?

Brain teasers have always intrigued people, pushing them to think beyond the obvious. From optical illusions to age-based puzzles, these mind-challenging riddles come in many forms. However, maths-based brain teasers seem to be the ones that truly spark curiosity and debate online. A maths brain teaser perplexed the internet as users debated the correct answer.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: If you spot the hidden horse in this tricky image, you'll be titled optical illusion expert of the day)

If you're a fan of tricky maths puzzles, then we have a challenge that might just leave you scratching your head!

The puzzle that’s stumping users

A brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @brainyquiz_ has gone viral, leaving many users puzzled. The simple-looking equation reads:

"5 × 30 ÷ 3 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it may seem like a straightforward maths problem, but many people are getting different answers. The key lies in following the correct order of operations, commonly known as BODMAS/BIDMAS (Brackets, Orders, Division and Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction).

Some users instantly arrived at 50, while others debated over alternative solutions, making this seemingly simple equation a trending topic online.

Another confusing challenge

This isn't the first time a brain teaser from this account has left people stumped. Earlier, @brainyquiz_ had shared another puzzling sequence that sparked heated discussions:

"10 + 10 = 10, 20 + 20 = 60, 30 + 30 = 120, 40 + 40 = ??"

The unconventional pattern had many users scratching their heads, trying to decode the hidden logic. Some believed it followed a mathematical sequence, while others suspected it was designed to mislead.

(Also read: Only a true puzzle master can crack this tricky maths riddle that even stumped the experts)

Why the internet loves brain teasers

Puzzles like these have become a favourite pastime for social media users. They not only provide entertainment but also help improve problem-solving skills, logical thinking, and concentration. Many people enjoy competing to solve them quickly and share their answers in the comments.

So, are you up for the challenge? Try solving these brain teasers.