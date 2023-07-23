Brain Teaser: Three bunnies are munching on watermelons. Can you find five seedless ones for them?

In the scorching summer heat, there’s nothing quite as refreshing as munching on sweet and juicy watermelons. The vibrant red or pink flesh, dotted with black seeds, offers a burst of hydration and a delightful taste that cools you down instantly. Turns out, not just humans but bunnies, too, love to munch on these refreshing treats. However, our furry friends prefer seedless ones. Can you help them find five seedless watermelons in this brain teaser?

Brain Teaser: Can you find five seedless watermelons for bunnies to munch on? (Gergely Dudás)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Can you find five seedless watermelons?” wrote Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás while sharing a brain teaser on Facebook. The picture features a vast sea of watermelons. All you need to do is to find five seedless treats for the bunnies to munch on.

Take a look at the intriguing brain teaser shared on Facebook right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post, since being shared two days ago on Facebook, has received close to 400 reactions. It has also accumulated a plethora of reshares and comments from netizens.

Check out a few reactions to the brain teaser below:

A Facebook user wrote, “Found all five. This one was great. I do love them.” “Found them. The 5th one is hard to find!” expressed another. A third shared, “Found them all at once!” “Yes. Great fun. Love the bunnies,” posted a fourth. A fifth commented, “I’m in watermelon heaven.” “This one was easy. You threw us a bone. Lol,” remarked a sixth.

Were you able to spot five seedless watermelons for the bunnies? If yes, you surely deserve a pat on your back. For those of you who are still searching for seedless watermelons for bunnies, we are rooting for you. For others who wish to seek the solution, the below picture will be of help.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brain Teaser: Five seedless watermelons are highlighted in this picture. (Gergely Dudás)

Earlier, a brain teaser gained much traction on Twitter. It featured a few circles, and one needs to count them all. While at first glance, the challenge seems pretty easy, it isn’t. While some people confidently claimed that there were nine circles in the image, others struggled to come up with a definitive answer. Why not put your skills to the test and see how many circles you can spot?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON