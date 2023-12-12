Brain Teaser: We bet you can’t find 5 ball ornaments among Grinches in 10 seconds

Christmas is around the corner, and people are diving into the holiday season in their own way. And what better way to add a dash of cheer to the festive season than by taking on a brain-teasing challenge? Shared on Facebook, this puzzle challenges people to spot five ball ornaments in five seconds. Can you beat the clock?

Brain Teaser: Can you find 5 ball ornaments among Grinches in 10 seconds?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf, shared the brain teaser on Facebook with the caption, “Can you find 5 ball ornaments among the Grinches?” The image features Grinches wearing Santa caps and enjoying each other’s company. Amid them are five ball ornaments hidden in plain sight, and you just have five seconds to find them all. Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on Facebook. It has since accumulated close to 600 reactions and nearly 200 reshares. A few puzzle enthusiasts even shared their thoughts on the brain teaser.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Yes, I finally found all 5 when I realised not all 5 are the same colour. Thank you. Your drawings are wonderful. I love The Grinch,” posted an individual.

Another expressed, “Found them! Had to go systematically through an enlarged picture, but I found them.”

“Took me a while, but got them,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “You were tricky on this one. Good job!”

“3 red, 2 green,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Twenty-five minutes later, and I finally found the 5th one, phew!”

“Only 3 at first sight, searching will continue,” added a seventh.

