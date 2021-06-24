Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman features on Chemistry book cover. Seen viral pic yet?

An image shared on Reddit about a cover illustration of a chemistry book has left netizens laughing out loud. The picture features a character from the popular series Breaking Bad on the cover.

The image shows the cover of the book with a picture of Jesse Pinkman, a character from Breaking Bad played by Aaron Paul, holding a beaker while wearing a hazmat suit.

“This chemistry book from Sri Lanka has Jesse Pinkman on the cover,” reads the caption shared along with the picture.

Take a look at the post posted on Reddit:

The share has garnered over 6,700 upvotes since being posted on June 20. Netizens found the picture hilarious. They shared all sorts of comments to express their reactions.

“Who says it was an accident?” wrote a Reddit user. To which, an individual replied, “It probably got a lot of people interested in chemistry”. “’Science’ vs ‘Applied Science’,” commented another. “My life is complete now, thank you,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?