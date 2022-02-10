Breathtaking pics of Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab Bridge wow people

Union railway minister Ashwani Vaishnaw recently took to Twitter to share an incredible picture of the Chenab bridge. Located over Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir, it is the world’s tallest railway bridge – even taller than the Eiffel Tower. The picture posted by the minister has now left people mesmerised. There is a possibility that it will have the same effect on you too.

“The world's highest #arch #ChenabBridge over the clouds,” Ashwani Vaishnaw wrote while posting the image. The picture shows the marvellous arch of the bridge against the backdrop of picturesque mountains. What stands out in the picture are the milk white clouds looming over the bridge.

Since being posted a few days ago, the share has gathered more than 41,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

This is, however, not the only image of Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab Bridge that was posted online. The Railway Ministry also took to their official Twitter handle to share a few more images. They wrote their caption in Hindi and shared information about the architectural wonder.

The department’s post too intrigued many people. Since being posted a few days ago, the tweet has accumulated nearly 4,000 likes.

