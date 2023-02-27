Bride and groom prepare surprise dance for each other, end up choosing same song. Watch

The Internet is filled with wedding videos that show brides or grooms preparing surprises for their significant others. From singing for them to drawing live sketches, people do different things to make their day even more special. Just like this couple decided to do. Prior to their wedding, the duo decided to prepare special dance performances for each other. And, guess what! They ended up choosing the same song. It’s Saajanji Ghar Aaye from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Two videos were posted on the official Instagram page of the event planning company Amaari Events. The first video they shared shows the bride performing for her groom. “We love when our brides join the baraat but even more when they make a stunning entry! Shree stopped the show with a gorgeous welcome for her groom! (Can you spot his shocked face) Little did she know he had a surprise in store for her too! Stay tuned!” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

Then they shared another video that shows the groom’s surprise for his bride. “The only thing better than one surprise baraat dance is TWO! Our bride AND groom both surprised each other with dances. The cutest part? They both chose the same song! Check out our Groom's sweet moment. Truly meant for each other,” read the caption posted along with the video.

Here’s the video:

The videos prompted people to post various comments. “Lovely moments,” posted an Instagram user. “Very nice,” expressed another. “Super,” commented a third. “Mind blowing,” wrote a fourth. Many shared their reactions through heart emoticons.