Bride, groom halt wedding in Gujarat to watch Virat Kohli's century against Pakistan. Watch

Indian cricket fans' love for the game has often resulted in viral moments showcasing unmatched devotion to their favourite cricketer. One such cricket fan's love reached a new peak in the middle of the India-Pakistan clash during ICC Champions Trophy. In a viral video, an Indian couple can be seen pausing their wedding ceremony to watch the final moments of the match. The clip amused many on social media who were touched by the couple's devotion to the game. In the video, the bride and groom can be seen seated on two chairs on the chairs facing a large screen. (X/@JaikyYadav16)

Cricket match and a wedding

In the video, the bride and groom can be seen seated on two chairs on the chairs facing a large screen. The wedding guests aalso face the same screen, watching the final moments of the India vs Pakistan showdown. As Virat Kohli hits a final four, completing his century and leading India into a win, the couple hold hands and rise from their chairs in cheer.

The wedding guests join them and applaud. "A wedding was going on, the bride and groom were on the stage, then there was an exciting turn in the match between India and Pakistan with Virat Kohli scoring a century. What happened next? The wedding was stopped, the screen at the wedding was connected to the internet, and then the bride, groom, and all the guests sat down and leisurely enjoyed Virat Kohli's century and India's victory. Friends, if anyone asks, tell them that in India, cricket is not just a game but an emotion," read the caption of the clip.

Internet reacts

The video earned praised and love on social media. "The passion and love for cricket in India is famous all over the world! Here cricket is not considered just a game, but it is an emotion, a passion and a symbol of national pride," said one user.

Another user joked, "Wedding can happen a little later too, an India vs Pakistan match is unskippable."