British Airways pilot leaves cockpit door open during flight. What happened next

A British Airways pilot left the cockpit door open during a flight so his family could see him operate the controls. The pilot, who has not been named, was flying from London Heathrow to New York when he decided to flout safety regulations and leave the door open, much to the alarm of passengers. A British Airways pilot was suspended after leaving the cockpit door open during a flight (AP)

Cockpit doors are usually locked throughout the flight to minimise risks of hijacking or terrorism. According to a report in The Sun, the captain wanted his family, who were travelling as passengers on the flight, to see him operate the controls.

What happened next

The British Airways pilot was suspended for 'breaching anti-terror laws’.

His act of leaving the cockpit door open alarmed flyers and crew members alike. “Crew and passengers immediately noticed the cockpit door was open and wanted to know what was happening. It made passengers incredibly uneasy,” a source told The Sun.

“The door was wide open for a significant time — enough for people to worry and comment. BA colleagues were so alarmed that the pilot was reported in the US and bosses had to suspend him,” the source added.

British Airways crew members reported the pilot to the airline, following which he was suspended.

The Civil Aviation Authority launched an urgent investigation into the incident.

As a result of the pilot being grounded, the return flight from New York to London, meant to land in the UK capital on August 8, was cancelled. Passengers who were meant to fly to London on that BA flight were offered alternative flights.