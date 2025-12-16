British man vacationing in the Philippines films himself handling world’s deadliest octopus. He had no idea

Andy McConnell, a British tourist, had a scary moment while swimming in the Philippines. He saw a small, colorful octopus and, not knowing it was dangerous, picked it up. He filmed himself holding it, quickly grabbing it whenever it tried to swim away. Andy McConnell's video of the octopus in the Philippines has garnered over 3 million views.(Instagram/@decanterman)

“I’ve never seen it before,” McConnell said in the video, showing his curiosity and lack of awareness of the risk.

Social media reveals the danger

The video went viral after being shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Collin Rugg. “NEW: British man unknowingly starts playing with the world’s deadliest octopus while vacationing in the Philippines,” Rugg wrote. Experts and viewers quickly identified the creature as a blue-ringed octopus, known for its deadly venom.

Why the blue-ringed octopus is so deadly

According to the Australian Institute of Marine Science, “These markings are certainly very beautiful and striking to look at. However, they are only displayed when the octopus is about to dispense its deadly poison.” The octopus produces tetrodotoxin, a fast-acting chemical that paralyzes its victims by blocking nerve transmission.

The National Library of Medicine reports that this toxin is about 1,000 times more deadly than cyanide. Paralysis affects voluntary muscles, leaving victims fully conscious but unable to move.

Realization comes after the post goes viral

McConnell later admitted he was oblivious to the danger until the video gained attention online. “Exploring the world alone, 11,000km from home, inevitably involves taking risks… But nothing as extreme as my apparent brush with death yesterday, which was both inadvertent and to which I was entirely oblivious until I posted about it,” he said.

He added, “Turns out that it was a blue-ringed octopus, instantly recognisable to Aussies & others as the world’s first / second / third most venomous animal!”

Experts warn: admire, don’t touch

Thankfully, the octopus did not release its venom, and McConnell escaped unharmed. Experts say you should never touch sea animals you don’t know. This incident shows that even small, pretty creatures can be very dangerous. It’s always best to enjoy ocean wildlife from a safe distance.