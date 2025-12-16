40-minute viral video trends online: What is it? Is it real or just a search term?

After the “19-minute viral video” controversy, internet users are now searching for a “40-minute viral video,” triggering a fresh wave of speculation, confusion and concern online. The phrase “40-minute viral video” has seen a spike in Google search trends.(Unsplash/Representational image)

Unlike most viral moments tied to a specific clip or incident, this trend appears to be largely driven more by curiosity, rumours and clickbait than by any real video. There is no confirmed or verified single video of exactly 40 minutes that is currently circulating online. Instead, the phrase seems to have emerged as a search term, amplified by social media chatter, spam links and misinformation.

How the ‘40-minute’ buzz started

The current trend appears to be a byproduct of the earlier “19-minute viral video” controversy that dominated the internet in recent days. That earlier trend revolved around an alleged leaked private clip, which led to harassment and false associations involving an influencer who goes by sweet_zannat.

As the “19-minute” keyword became overused and flagged by cybersecurity experts on social media, users seem to have shifted to similar variations. The “40-minute viral video” emerged as one such alternative, pushed further by clickbait posts promising access to “full leaked videos”. In effect, the term became a “digital ghost” - meaning people searched for it because they saw others talking about it.

The phrase “40-minute viral video” has also seen a spike in Google search trends. Data shows that a significant number of searches are coming from states such as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Delhi and West Bengal, indicating how widely the confusion has spread.

Is there a ‘40-minute viral video’?

The “40-minute viral video” is not tied to one identifiable clip. Instead, it is a mix of unrelated videos, misleading thumbnails and vague claims that have merged into a single narrative online. Because users don't know what the video supposedly contains, they are more likely to click on random links in search of answers, making the trend particularly risky.

Cybersecurity risks

Cybersecurity experts warn that search terms such as “40-minute viral video,” “leaked full video” or similar phrases are ideal bait for online scams. As seen during the earlier 19-minute controversy, malicious actors often exploit such curiosity-driven trends.

Users clicking on these links may be redirected to phishing websites designed to steal login credentials, malware-infected downloads that compromise phones or computers, or ad-heavy pages that generate revenue through aggressive pop-ups. The lack of a clear source makes users more vulnerable, as they are unsure what they are actually clicking on.

Haryana NCB Cyber Cell officer Amit Yadav has clarified that the clip was created using artificial intelligence and warned users about the legal consequences of engaging with such content.

He explained that anyone who watches, saves or shares such videos could face legal action under IPC Sections 67, 67A and 66, which may result in a fine of up to ₹2 lakh or a jail term of up to three years. He advised users to avoid searching for or sharing so-called “leaked” content altogether.