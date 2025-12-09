Pakistani wedding dance to ‘Dhurandhar’ title track wins internet: Watch viral video

The buzz around Dhurandhar is no longer staying within Indian cinemas. A short video doing the rounds on social media shows a choreographed wedding performance set to the film’s title track, this time from a wedding in Pakistan. Shared on Instagram, the clip captures a man leading a group dance in front of wedding guests, all performers dressed in black and moving in sync. Video from Pakistan shows a wedding dance performance to Dhurandhar title track.(Instagram/abdullahrafiquee)

The clip did not take long to find an audience online. Viewers praised the dancer’s confidence and the group’s coordination, with many calling the performance energetic and well-rehearsed. Engagement grew quickly, drawing reactions from users on both sides of the border.

Watch it here:

Why the title track keeps resurfacing online

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the season’s most discussed films. The project features a large ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The film follows an Indian spy who infiltrates the Pakistani underworld and political system. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover operative who embeds himself within the gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

Beyond the storyline, much of the conversation online has focused on the film’s music. The title track, in particular, has found steady traction across reels, dance clips and public performances, making it one of the most reused audio tracks from the film so far.

Music that crossed the wedding floor

The Dhurandhar title track was composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja. The song brings together multiple voices, including contributions from Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, giving it a layered sound that has translated well beyond the screen.

The wedding dance video was shared by the Instagram handle M Abdullah Rafique. The caption accompanying the post read, “My favourite performance from this night. fielding set hote hote bach gaye.”

"They play well and they dance even better," one person wrote in the comments section.

Another added, “Ranveer singh energy”

A third one added, “Amazing”.

Comment sections remain largely positive, with users applauding the choreography and stage presence rather than debating the setting or origins of the performance.

