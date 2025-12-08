Delhi HC gives social media platforms 3 days to respond to Jr NTR's lawsuit alleging misuse of his identity

On Monday, the Delhi High Court directed e-commerce and social media platforms to respond to a complaint filed by Jr NTR in three days. He alleged that his identity was being misused across various digital platforms and sought protection of his personality rights. Here’s what happened. Jr NTR filed a complaint in court to protect his personality rights, know all about it.

Jr NTR files petition in Delhi High Court

Jr NTR filed a petition in Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights against unauthorised use of his name, image, likeness and other attributes of his identity. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh heard the matter as per the news agency ANI.

Senior Advocate J Sai Deepak represented Jr NTR and informed the court that several e-commerce and social media sites were hosting content that violated his rights. The material was being used without his consent for commercial gain, he said in court.

Court gives platforms 3 days to respond

After hearing the submissions, the court directed the platforms to treat Jr NTR’s lawsuit as a formal complaint under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The companies were given three days to respond.

The court will revisit the matter on December 22 when a detailed and formal order is expected to be passed. This follows similar lawsuits filed by celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Nagarjuna, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, and others, who are fighting against the misuse of their identities.

Recent work

After the 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Jr NTR collaborated with director SS Rajamouli and co-star Ram Charan on RRR, which was released in 2022. The film was a massive success and even received an Oscar for its song Naatu Naatu, making history. It also won a Golden Globe for the same.

Jr NTR then starred in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 in 2024 and debuted in Hindi this year with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which saw Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani also in lead roles. He is now shooting for Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film, which is rumoured to be titled Dragon.