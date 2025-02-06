Jr NTR reacts to FIFA's Naatu Naatu-inspired birthday post for Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Carlitos Tevez

It has been three years since SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released, but it looks like the film remains memorable. The official FIFA World Cup Instagram account referenced Jr NTR, RRR and the song Naatu Naatu in one of their recent posts. The actor responded to it. (Also Read: Siddharth corrects Boney Kapoor after he calls Jr NTR a ‘new face’: ‘You are talking about the biggest superstar’) Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a still from the song Naatu Naatu from RRR.

FIFA World Cup’s Naatu Naatu post

The Instagram account posted a caricature of footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, and Carlitos Tevez dancing to Naatu Naatu, writing, “Mood when it's your birthday.” NTR is also written on the post, referring to the footballers’ initials. Jr NTR reacted to the post, wishing them on their birthdays. He wrote, “Haha…Happy birthday Neymar Tevez Ronaldo…” The official Instagram account of RRR also commented with heart emojis.

For the unversed, Naatu Naatu brought home India’s first Oscar in the Best Original Song category and also won a Golden Globe. Composed by MM Keeravaani with Chandrabose’s lyrics, the song featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Prem Rakshit choreographed the song, which Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj sang. Hollywood A-listers like Andrew Garfield, James Cameron, and the Russo Brothers have praised the film.

Recent work

Rajamouli directed the Baahubali films, which were also massive successes, before he directed RRR, a fictional take on freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju. He is now directing Mahesh Babu in an action-adventure film that is rumoured to also star Priyanka Chopra. The film went on floors recently, but an official announcement is yet to be made.

After RRR, Jr NTR starred in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, where he played dual roles as father and son. The film received mixed reviews both during its theatrical and OTT release. He is now shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film with KGF and Salaar director Prashanth Neel. He will debut in Bollywood with Ayan Mukherji’s War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.